Wahab says we do not believe in criticism

KARACHI: Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that we do not believe in criticism but in service, we own this city and fulfill our responsibility well.

Under the vision of Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto, facilities like cyber knife had been provided in the Jinnah hospital, adding the Sindh government of People's Party had provided Cardiology, Jinnah Hospital, Trauma Center, and other modern health facilities in the province.

He said this while responding to Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori's criticism. Wahab said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had laid the foundation stone of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital 50 years ago. He said that when the Mayor of your political party took charge, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was pushed to ruin.

Mr Wahab stated: "You must have the courage to ask your former mayor the reason for the hospital's malfunction. Before criticizing others, first of all look at yourself. Before teaching us a lesson, it is better to ask those who destroyed Karachi's hospitals. If your party had worked, the city would not have been in this condition."