Walk held in connection Kashmir Siege Day

BAHAWALPUR: MPA Samiullah Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, political and social activists, civil society and students representatives Thursday took part in walk held on the occasion of Kashmir Siege Day.

The walk was held from DC Chowk to Farid Gate. The participants were carrying banners and placards on which slogans in favour of Kashmir were written. The participants of the walk expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers. Speakers said that for the last two years, the Indian government has been violating the basic rights of the people of Occupied Kashmir. The Kashmiri brothers are in a very difficult situation.

They said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was fighting the case of the Kashmiri people with vigour and courage. As a result, India has become isolated on the diplomatic front. The government and people of Pakistan are with the Kashmiri brothers and we will support them at all platforms, he said.