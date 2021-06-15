WAPDA power houses supplying 5,800MW to national grid during off-peak hours

Islamabad, June 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) says its all power houses are supplying 5,800 Megawatt to the national grid during off-peak hours. The spokesperson of the Authority in a statement said all power houses including Tarbela are working as per their routine and are generating electricity according to water discharges. He said currently, Tarbela is supply 2,932 MW to the National Grid. He further said the power generation would further increase including from Tarbela during peak hours.

