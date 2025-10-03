Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Tariq Baloch has warned that the ongoing verbal disputes between the central figures of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP are eroding national harmony. He described the criticism by the Chief Minister of Punjab and the counter-attacks by PPP leaders as devoid of political seriousness.
Baloch stressed that both political parties, despite being part of the federal government, are promoting provincial divisions. He pointed out that the use of the ‘Punjabi card’ by one party and the ‘Sindhi card’ by the other is increasing regional tensions.
The PPP leader appealed to rise above this noise and uncertainty and promote unity. He emphasized that Pakistan’s current political environment cannot afford such pointless political games. According to him, those who are fanning political unrest and instability cannot claim to be true representatives of federal ideals.