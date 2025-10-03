Trending News: ﻿Weather hot and dry across the country, strong winds and rain forecast in Sindh﻿Sindh Government Approves Trials for 35th National Games﻿CRICKET- Friends become foes in Bangladesh-Pakistan CWC25 showdown﻿’Prove I Control Vloggers’: Aleema Khan Dares Gandapur Amid Deepening PTI Rift﻿Supporting Trump’s Gaza plan is treason to the Muslim Ummah, says Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿War of words between PML-N and PPP is detrimental to national unity: Tariq Baloch﻿Karachi Police Arrests Three Street Criminals, Including Murder Accused﻿Celebrating the days of the makers of Pakistan is a national duty: Pakistan Muslim League Council﻿Karachi South Police’s combing operation in Hindu Para Clifton Block 1, questioning of suspects﻿DEVELOPMENT CHALLENGES – Mayor Karachi Criticizes Federal Inaction: Urges Local Government Empowerment﻿28 detained in crackdown on professional beggars in Hyderabad, flee after abandoning 6 children﻿Top Islamabad Cop Vows to Build Citizen Trust Through Community Policing﻿Karachi Administration and Food Authority’s action, 5 lakh fine, 60 liters of adulterated milk and 30 liters of yogurt disposed of﻿Decision to Immediately Repair Rain-Damaged Karachi University Road﻿Quetta belongs to all of us, its cleanliness is the responsibility of all of us: Metropolitan Corporation’s appeal﻿A youth dies of electrocution in Mato Islami village of Naushahro Feroze﻿Kidnapping attempt of a sixth-grade student foiled in Naushahro Feroze﻿Firing over old enmity in Naushahro Feroze, three people killed﻿Bhiria City: Epileptic youth drowns to death in canal﻿EDUCATION- MNA Ghazala Vows to Revamp University of Chitral﻿Two killed, one injured in collision between Mazda truck and motorcycle in Okara﻿DIPLOMATIC- Human Rights Cell leader acknowledges US President’s efforts to reduce regional tensions﻿First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari’s Message on the Start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month﻿MoU Signed Between Alkhidmat and Pharmaceutical for Special Medical Camps﻿Exhibition on the blessed life of the Holy Prophet ? held at University of Engineering Lahore﻿DIPLOMATIC- Need Stressed to Strengthen Ties with China for Academic Excellence﻿ECONOMY – Nestlé Executive Shares Expertise with Future Business Leaders﻿Imran Khan Confronted by Investigators Over ‘Anti-State Tweets’ From Jail Account﻿Crackdown in Sindh, 27 out of 31 drug dens destroyed, 142 out of 163 mafias arrested﻿In Punjab Police’s crackdown against drug trafficking, 48 individuals arrested, cases registered﻿Two motorcycle thieves arrested from Pakistan Bazaar of Karachi’s Orangi Town﻿One person killed in firing in Karachi’s Manghopir, 4 injured in other incidents, one dacoit arrested﻿Islamabad Court Withdraws Arrest Warrants for Imaan Mazari Amidst Tussle with High Court Justice﻿COLD RATES – Gold Prices Surge to Record High﻿ENERGY- Govt’s Pledge to Modernize Energy Sector Faces Crucial Test﻿ECONOMY- Pakistan meets $500m Eurobond deadline﻿Industry and trade-friendly policies are indispensable for poverty eradication: National Business Group Pakistan﻿Competition Commission approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan﻿CURRENCY RATES – US dollar, euro, and British pound hit unprecedented levels against Pakistani rupee﻿TAXATION – UK professional bodies align with international standard on tax conduct﻿Pakistan’s Inflation Soars to 5.6% in September, Defying Government Forecasts﻿AWARDS- IoBM Scholar Becomes Sole Pakistani Judge for International Awards﻿CRICKET – Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 Set to Ignite Domestic Cricket Season﻿Senator Bappi, Moin Qureshi and PTI workers show solidarity outside Adiala Jail﻿Gilani Unites Senate Rivals to Address Flood Crisis and Political Landscape﻿Urgent Rehabilitation for Flood-Hit Gilgit-Baltistan Dominates High-Level Meeting﻿Implementation of Objectives Resolution imperative for development, political parties must take to the field: MQSC﻿Pakistan Invites Syria to Major Parliamentary Conference on Peace and Security﻿inDrive Takes Bold Step to Combat Road Safety Crisis in Pakistan﻿Senate Panel Summons Finance Minister as BISP Hiring Freeze Threatens Expansion﻿Pakistan Declares Palestinian Issue Is Moving Toward Resolution﻿POLITICS -Punjab Belongs to Everyone, Says PPP Leader﻿Global Affairs – Progress Is Unattainable Without Women, Senator Marri Declares at Global Summit﻿Top Leadership to Decide on Deploying Pakistani Troops for Gaza Peacekeeping Mission﻿Defense Technology – Pakistan Successfully Launches Advanced Fatah-4 Cruise Missile with 750km Range﻿CLIMATE CHANGE – Gilani seeks climate resilience projects﻿Deadly Quetta Car Bombing Kills 10, Senate Leader Condemns ‘Cowardly’ Attack﻿WOMEN DEVELOPMENT – Senator Marri SEEKS Women’s Role in Democracy﻿Diplomatic Relations – NA Speaker Lauds Beijing’s Support Against Indian Aggression, Hails CPEC 2.0 Launch﻿Redressal of Public Grievances Takes Center Stage as DIG Islamabad Holds Open Court﻿Islamabad Conference – Senate Leader Extends Invitation to Montenegro’s Vice-President for Islamabad Conference﻿Pakistan’s Women’s Caucus Takes Bold Step Against Tech-Facilitated Gender Violence﻿DIPLOMATIC – Pakistani Nation Stands Firm Against Israel Recognition﻿Mayor Slams Federal Govt’s Neglect of Karachi’s Needs﻿Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visits Center of Excellence Chakwal, launches tree plantation drive﻿HIGHER EDUCATION – Chairman HEC Urges Rethink of Education Delivery and Quality﻿Punjab University’s Department of Physics holds event on ‘Quantum Century: A Century of Theory and Thought’﻿Islamabad Police Nab Fugitive in High-Profile Murder Case﻿ARRESTS – Nine Criminals Nabbed: Drugs and Weapons Seized in Islamabad﻿Two Men Sentenced to Life for Robbery and Murder of Security Guard﻿CURRENCY RATES – USD Surges Amid Market Fluctuations﻿ECONOMIC PLEDGE – New LCCI Leadership Vow Stronger Economic Partnership with Govt﻿Hot and dry weather forecast across the country, possibility of rain with thunderstorm in Sindh﻿Climate Change – Pakistan Seeks a Staggering $565.7 Billion to Fund Its 2035 Climate Action Plan﻿Pakistan Proposes United Nations AI Fund to Counter Global Tech Disparity﻿Gaza’s Mujahideen are grinding Zionist pride into dust: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿PTI Passes Resolution Against Recognizing Israel, Demands Probe into Journalist’s Activities﻿DIPLOMATIC – Pakistan and Germany to Further Strengthen Economic Ties﻿FLOOD LOSSES – Need sressed to ensure flood disaster management in Pakistan﻿President Zardari Condemns Quetta Suicide Attack, Accuses Foreign Agenda﻿Pakistan launches sovereign sustainable financing framework﻿PPP Threatens to Abandon Coalition After Maryam Nawaz’s Remarks, Stages Walkout﻿Ethiopian Ambassador’s Farewell Meeting with Sindh Chief Minister﻿ECONOMY – Sustained Reforms and Disaster Resilience Essential for Pakistan’s Economic Growth﻿Terrorists are not human, they are enemies of innocent people: Sindh 