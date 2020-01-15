Warning issued to BJP collaborators

January 14, 2020

Srinagar, January 14, 2020 (PPI-OT):In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat organizations have come down heavily on those who have shown their readiness to become collaborators of the Bharatiya Janata Party to advance its Hindutva agenda in the territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League and other Hurriyat organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar warned the people like former PDP member Altaf Bukhari against presenting themselves as the new facilitators of the BJP saying that they would be taken as traitors of the Kashmir cause. These traitors, they added, would be treated in such a manner that no one can dare to collaborate with the fascist organizations like the BJP and RSS. The statements said that every politician in the occupied territory should keep in mind how former chief ministers of the territory were humiliated by the BJP stalwarts.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leader, Nisar Ahmad, addressing the mourners of Tral martyrs said that the youth were sacrificing their precious lives to end the forcible control of their motherland by India.

Despite continued military siege and restrictions, which entered 163rd day, today, hundreds of people managed to participate in the funeral of a martyred youth in Badgam district. The mourners raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans on the occasion. The youth, Adil Gulzar was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Behrampura area of the district, yesterday.

Kashmir Economic Alliance in statement in Srinagar denounced the harassment of Kashmiri traders by the Delhi-imposed Goods and Services Tax enforcement squad on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. At least 10 people including five civilians and as many Indian soldiers were killed after they were buried in avalanches in Ganderbal, Kupwara and other districts of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, ‘Free Kashmir’ graffiti was seen on the walls in the streets of Bengaluru as part of campaign against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act. The graffiti came up a day after Indian Home Minister Amit Shah warned of strict action against anyone raising anti-India slogans.

While joining as cosponsors to the resolution urging India to end restrictions on communications and mass detentions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a US Congresswoman, Debbie Dingell in a tweet said that the human rights were being violated in Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution No 745 that was introduced in the House of Representatives in 2019 by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal now has 36 cosponsors. Debbie Dingell said that thousands have been detained unjustly and millions are without access to the internet and telephones.

