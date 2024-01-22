Washington to enhance cooperation with Punjab in diverse sectors: Kristin

LAHORE: Consul General of the United States in Lahore, Ms Kristin K Hawkins said today that Washington is ready to enhance cooperation with the Punjab government in education and trade sectors.

During a meeting with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore, she said under the Punjab and California sister states relationship agreement, the United States aims to promote bilateral relations with the province.

Matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various sectors also came under discussion during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister said the provincial government wants to utilize expertise of the United States in the agriculture sector, especially in wheat harvesting.

He expressed the desire to work with the US in education and housing sector as well.