Water and electricity non-existent in Gwadar, says PPP

QUETTA: Provincial Spokesperson for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sardar Sirbulund Jogezai, said Tuesday that the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Gwadar was nothing but merely cutting of ribbon and delivering speeches.

In a statement, he said that the vision of the incumbent government regarding development of Balochistan was zero. “Those who are claiming to initiate mega projects for the development of Gwadar are unable to provide pure drinking water and electricity to Gwadar,” said Jogezai, adding that it had been envisioned by the erstwhile President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari to functionalize Gwadar port internationally.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari had taken practical steps for initiating the CPEC project, adding that the vision and performance of Asif Ali Zardari was being cashed by the incumbent government. He said that the PPP had always adopted measures for the development of Balochistan and Pakistan, while the performance of the present government was limited only to lip-service.

He added that water and electricity were non-existent in Gwadar, adding that when the present government was not able to provide pure drinking water to the dwellers of Gwadar then how it could claim to uplift Gwadar. “Prime Minister in his speech did not mention steps taken for provision of pure drinking water to Gwadar,” said Jogezai, adding that instead of delivering lectures, Prime Minister had better adopt practical measures for addressing the genuine problems being faced by the people of Gwadar.