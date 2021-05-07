Karachi, May 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said water scarcity should be tackled as a priority to improve the agricultural sector as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The pressing issue of water scarcity can no longer be ignored as it will amount to suicide, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that water scarcity is increasing in Pakistan for decades which should get the attention of policymakers otherwise it will transform the country into the desert and not a single person will be immune from the problems.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that UN, IMF, and other international and local institutions have repeatedly warned about the issue but it has not attracted needed attention. According to experts, Pakistan is more dependent on water than any other country while it is on the top in wastage of water and excess use for agriculture.

There is almost no infrastructure to store floodwater, a large quantity is wasted or stolen, the water table is receding due to overdependence on groundwater while a neighbouring country continues to construct dams fanning the crisis, he observed.

He noted that climate change is also taking a toll on resources and agriculture, the distribution system is far from satisfactory and theft is rampant which must be tackled on priority. Thousands of acres of land has been intruded by the sea in the districts of Badin and Thatta hitting farmers and fishermen and it scarcity continued it will destroy hundreds of thousands of fertile land, he warned.

For more information, contact:

President,

Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF)

Tel: +92-343-2226888

Tel: +92-300-8233364

Email: ceo@kenlubes.net

The post Water conservation, distribution and theft be tackled: Mian Zahid Hussain appeared first on Business News Pakistan.