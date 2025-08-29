Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh leader Kashif Saeed Sheikh has appealed to the Sindh administration to implement immediate and transparent protective measures to mitigate potential flood damage in the province. His appeal comes as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are grappling with devastation caused by torrential rains and river flooding. “Protective embankments are breaking even before the floodwater reaches us. What will happen when the flood actually arrives?” Sheikh questioned while inspecting the Moriya Loop embankment near Naudero. He also sought further information about the embankments from the officials present.
Sheikh warned that Sindh faces a situation similar to the floods of 2010 and 2022, with the NDMA issuing an alert for the province. He emphasized that the population is still struggling with the devastating effects of the previous floods. Increased water discharge from India, melting glaciers, and continuous rains could lead to a dangerous rise in the Indus River, threatening embankments. Simultaneous downpours in Sindh could further exacerbate the situation. In light of the crises in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sheikh stressed the importance of protective measures by the Sindh administration.
The Jamaat-e-Islami leader directed Al-Khidmat volunteers and party members to remain vigilant and prepared to offer public assistance in anticipation of potential floods. He was accompanied by Larkana district leader Advocate Nader Ali Khoso and other officials.