The farmers of the Mirpur Minor Canal staged a protest against water theft. The protesters demanded action against influential individuals accused of stealing water from the canal.
The farmers held their protest in a devastated mango orchard. Hundreds of farmers, including Usman Makrani, Allah Bux Makrani, Ghulam Ali Dil, Muhammad Khan Makrani, Qurban Samoon, and Ali Dino Mari, participated. The protesters stated that the water shortage has destroyed their crops.
Ali Muhammad Makrani said that water is being stolen through illegal pipes. Farmers are facing a severe water shortage, and their watercourses are filled with sand. The water scarcity has affected mango orchards worth millions of rupees.
The farmers expressed concern about where they would source mangoes for the Mango Festival to be held in June. They demanded the implementation of court orders. An order had been issued to end the unauthorized water distribution on this canal.
The farmers called on MNA Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jilani to dismiss Babar Chandio and other staff stationed at the canal. During the protest, the demonstrators chanted slogans against the influential water thieves.