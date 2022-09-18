Water, vector-borne diseases on rise in Sindh’s flood relief camps

Karachi: Different water and vector-borne diseases have broken out in the relief camps set up for the flood-hit people of Sindh, according to a report on Sunday. In Hyderabad district, the Health Department has accelerated the provision of medicines to the people in the relief camps amid the spread of various diseases.

During the last 24 hours, 128 people have fallen prey to diarrhea and 204 people to skin diseases at the relief camps. There have also been reported 24 cases of eye infection and 17 confirmed cases of malaria, according to the Health Department.

As many as 149 people have complained about respiratory infection, whereas, 206 people have complained to have been suffering from other diseases. According to the Health Department, 882 people have been given medical facilities during the last 24 hours.

Similarly, various diseases have broken out in Qambar Shahdadkot district. The number of patients suffering from malaria, gastroenteritis and diarrhea is increasing. The Sindh government has established a temporary medical camp in the area. Three die of disease in Jacobabad

In Jacobabad, the sufferings of flood-hit people are yet to over as the gastroenteritis and malaria have gripped the district which, during the last 24 hours, has claimed the lives of three persons including two children in Garhi Khairo tehsil and different suburbs.

It has been learnt that six-year-old Usman Lashari died of gastroenteritis in suburban Saleh village, whereas, an elderly person lost his life in Sabu Khan Katohar village. Moreover, 11-year-old Ali Khan died of malaria in a relief camp near suburban Syed Azizullah Shah Village.

It merits a mention here that Garhi Khairo tehsil and suburban areas of Jacobabad district are still submerged from all sides in several feet water. The local hospital has filled with patients due to the rising number of patients amid dirt and mushrooming of mosquitoes in the area.

Due to lack of beds in the hospital, patients are forced to sit on the floor for treatment. Moreover, due to disconnection of roads for 40 days, there has been a shortage of clean water, food and medicines. The implementation of the government’s claims of providing facilities to the flood-hit people is seen nowhere.