WB to provide $1.3bn to Pakistan for emergency, agriculture, housing relief

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank’s Regional Director for Sustainable Development, John A Roome, in a meeting with the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir said that the World Bank plans to provide Pakistan financial support of $1.3 billion for emergency, agriculture and housing relief.

According to a statement issued by PID Wednesday, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema said that recent floods and rains have resulted in colossal losses of the farming community. “We are trying our utmost to provide relief and assistance to the poor farmers, and help them in rehabilitation,” he added.

While appreciating the support extended by the World Bank for flood relief and rehabilitation of the affected farmers, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema said that the natural calamity was unforeseen and the affected farmers need a helping hand to recover and return to normal.

Additional Secretary Muhammad Asif apprised that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) database can help to identify the farmers for the targeted subsidy. Moreover, the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) has developed a digital application which can help in delivering to the farmers. Federal Minister Tariq Bashir emphasized on enhancing coordination among federal government, provincial governments, the World Bank and other stakeholders to provide relief and help to the needy on most urgent basis.

While talking about the World Banks’s Board meeting in December, John A Roome said that the World Bank plans to provide Pakistan financial support of $1.3 billion for emergency, agriculture and housing relief. Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema assured full support from the Ministry for the projects and initiatives by the World Bank in Pakistan. He said that relief and assistance to the farming community will help in achieving food security.