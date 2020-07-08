We are not involved in Baldia factory fire: Farooq Sattar

July 8, 2020

Karachi:Dr Farooq Sattar, head of his own faction of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, said that their party members were not involved in Baldia factory fire incident.

Talking to media, he criticized Amir Khan and alleged that he belonged to what he called a “Haqiqi-2”. He said that even Former Sindh Minister Rauf Siddiqui who was also nominated as the accused in the JIT was not sacked by the party.

Related Posts