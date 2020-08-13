We want fertilizer dealers to act as facilitator to give fertilizer subsidy to farmers: Syed Fakhar Imam

August 13, 2020

Islamabad, August 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFSR), Syed Fakhar Imam said, we want fertilizer dealers to act as facilitator to give fertilizer subsidy to farmers, while meeting a delegation of All Pakistan Fertiliser Dealers Association (APFDA). He added that farmers need to be registered for longer run benefits. The fertilizer industry’s end consumers are farmers.

APFDA delegation briefed that on tax registration, a dealer is subject to minimum withholding tax of four to 4.5 per cent of his revenue. On the other hand, cement, sugar, cigarettes and other fast-moving goods manufacturers’ dealers are taxed at nominal rates of 0.25pc. This lower rate of withholding tax has worked as great incentive in getting these dealers registered. NFSR told the delegation that it will facilitate them at all levels.

