PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh has announced the launch of a “decisive movement” for the release of Imran Khan, who he claims has been wrongly imprisoned for two years. Speaking to journalists at Raja House in Mirpur Khas, accompanied by PTI Divisional President Aftab Qureshi and Raja Abdul Haq, among others, Sheikh declared that Qasim and Suleman’s participation in the campaign would be welcomed. He criticized the current administration, established through “Form 47” after the dismissal of an elected government, for increasing the prices of essential commodities like petrol, gas, flour, and electricity, leading to despair among citizens, including suicides and even the selling of their children.
Responding to a question, Sheikh labeled Sher Afzal Marwat a detrimental figure in the political landscape who harmed PTI and defamed several officials, including himself, resulting in his expulsion from the group. He said his tolerance limit has been reached with Imran Khan’s unjust imprisonment, compelling him to launch a widespread protest from Khyber to Karachi with a decisive objective. He claimed the PTI chairman is being punished for national service.
Sheikh accused the government of manipulating the constitution and introducing an era of oppression and dictatorship, which he believes is nearing its end. He announced the launch of the “Save Imran Khan and Save Pakistan” campaign and said Sindh, along with other regions, will advocate for their rights and not shy away from arrests or restrictions. He embraced Khan’s offspring as “princes” while highlighting alleged corruption scandals worth billions under the current government.
According to Sheikh, the administration is afraid of PTI’s campaign, and its tenure is limited. He anticipated a demonstration of public support on August 5th and claimed the government would witness the people’s decision. He said Imran Khan’s principles have inspired individuals of every generation, and the nation is questioning the current government, which he claims is using oppression to maintain its power.