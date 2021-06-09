We will sit outside Sindh Assembly: Dr Qadir Magsi

KARACHI: Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) Chairman Dr. Qadir Magsi said on Monday that they would stage sit-in outside Sindh Provincial Assembly against atrocities of the Sindh government against nationalists.

He said this while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad Press Club (HPC). “Registering cases and arresting people will not stop our struggle, these tactics are being used by the Sindh government to stop the struggle against Bahria Town,” he said.

Magsi said that after registering cases against nationalist leadership, Sindh government has clearly shown its stand on Bahria Town Karachi. “We are not individuals, we led parties with thousands of members, we will continue our struggle against the injustice of Bahria Town,” he said.

He said that the entrance gate, shops, and markets in Bahria Town were being set ablaze by police and Bahria Town administration to disperse the protest. “We will sit adjacent the Sindh assembly when budget session is announced,’’ he said. He also condemned the arrest of JSQM Chairman and demanded his immediate release.