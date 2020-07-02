Wearing masks made precautionary

July 2, 2020

Quetta:S and GAD has asked all the provincial departments for implementation of notification regarding wearing a face mask mandatory as a precautionary/ preventive measure.

A hand out of Services and General Administration Department addressed to Additional Chief Secretary (Dev), Planning and Development Department, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Senior Member Board of Revenue Balochistan, Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, Quetta and all the Administrative Secretaries states that it has been observed with great concern that officers / officials working in different Administrative Departments are not wearing a FACEMASK as a precautionary / preventive measures, which is very harmful and may lead to spread of COVID-19 in Balochistan Civil Secretariat.

It has been requested to ensure implementation of standing instructions regarding wearing a FACEMASK as mandatory during the duty hours within the premises of Balochistan Civil Secretariat in letter and spirit.

