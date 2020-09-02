(Weather): Balochistan weather report

Quetta:Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that mainly cloudy weather is expected in southern and eastern parts while dry weather in rest parts of province.

However, rain, wind/ thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Sui, Lehri, Harnai, Dera Bughti, Awaran, Khuzdar, Lasbella and its adjoining areas. Heavy falls may create flash flood in local nullas at Khuzdar, Lasbela, Zhob, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Harnai, Sibbi and its surroundings during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours; partly cloudy and humid weather remained in southern and eastern parts of the province. Rain occurred in Sibbi, Ussta Muhammad, Loralai and Barkhan. Maximum temperature recorded on Monday: Barkhan 32, Dalbandin 38, Gwadar 36, Jiwani 32, Kalat 30, Khuzdar 33, Lasbela 36, Nokkundi 37, Panjgur 35, Pasni 32, Quetta 33, Sibbi 39, Turbat 42, Ormara 33, Zhob 33, Ziarat 23, Mastung 30, Pishin 32, Chaman 32, Loralai 32, Muslim Bagh 31 and Kharan 41.4.