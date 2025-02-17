Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, with light rain and snowfall likely at isolated locations in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed on Sunday.
According to a PMD report, very cold conditions are predicted in hilly areas, particularly during morning and night hours. Light rain and snowfall may occur in parts of Gilgit Baltistan and Northwestern Balochistan.
During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across most regions. However, some areas in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northwestern Balochistan recorded rainfall and snowfall. Malam Jabba received 2mm of rain, with 1 inch of snowfall.
The lowest minimum temperature recorded today was -08°C in Leh, while Gupis and Kalam registered -04°C. Bagrote and Skardu recorded temperatures of -03°C.