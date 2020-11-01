Dry, cool weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA:Pakistan Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center has forecast that weather is expected to remain dry in most parts and cool night in central parts/ hilly areas of the province. However, gusty winds may occur in Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, Chagae, Zhob and its surroundings during the next 24 hours.

During last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts and cool night in central parts / hilly areas of the province.

Maximum temperature recorded on Sunday: Barkhan 27, Dalbandin 25, Gwadar 34, Jiwani 33, Kalat 18, Khuzdar 25, Lasbela 35, Nokkundi 27, Panjgur 25, Pasni 33, Quetta 21, Sibbi 35, Turbat 34, Ormara 28, Zhob 23, Uthal 35, Usta Muhammad 35, Ziarat 15, Mastung 19, Pishin 21, Chaman 19, Loralai 24 and Muslim Bagh 21.