(Weather): Dry weather with cool nights for Balochistan

Quetta:Regional Meteorological Center Quetta has forecast that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province while hot and dry in southern and south eastern parts and dry with cool nights in central parts / hilly areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

During last 24 hours; weather remained hot and dry in most parts and dry with cool nights in hilly areas of the province. Maximum temperature recorded on Friday: Barkhan 33, Dalbandin 35, Gwadar 35, Jiwani 34, Kalat 24, Khuzdar 32, Lasbela 37, Nokkundi 35, Panjgur 31, Pasni 33, Quetta 29, Sibbi 38, Turbat 41.5, Ormara 31, Zhob 31, Uthal 37, Usta Muhammad 35, Ziarat 22, Mastung 26, Pishin 29, Chaman 27, Loralai 30, and Muslim Bagh 27.