Weather Forecast

Islamabad, August 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation
Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts and lower parts of the country.
Sunday
Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, north eastern Punjab. Rain thunderstorm is also expected in coastal areas of Sindh during the period.
Monday
Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hour Weather
Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers occurred in Rainfall (mm): Sindh: Islamkot 20, Mithi 17, Diplo 09, Kaloi 08, Punjab: Sialkot city 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bai 01.
Today’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Nokkundi 47°C, Dalbandin, Chillas and Dadu 45°C.
