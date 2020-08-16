Weather Forecast

August 16, 2020

Islamabad, August 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts and lower parts of the country.

Sunday

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, north eastern Punjab. Rain thunderstorm is also expected in coastal areas of Sindh during the period.

Monday

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers occurred in Rainfall (mm): Sindh: Islamkot 20, Mithi 17, Diplo 09, Kaloi 08, Punjab: Sialkot city 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bai 01.

Today’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Nokkundi 47°C, Dalbandin, Chillas and Dadu 45°C.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

Related Posts