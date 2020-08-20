Weather Forecast

August 20, 2020

Islamabad, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Strong monsoon currents are penetrating in upper/central parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Thursday

More Rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy falls are also expected in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While isolated rain is also expected in Northeast Balochistan and South-eastern Sindh during the period.

Friday

Rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Southern Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan and Sindh. While isolated rain is also expected in Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain-wind-thundershowers occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Lahore (City 118, Airport 97), Joharabad 97, Jhang 93, Faisalabad 72, M.B.Din 60, Chakwal 57, Gujranwala 54, Sargodha 49, Narowal 42, Jhelum 41, Gujrat 38, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 36, Shamsabad 17), Noorpur Thal 36, Islamabad (Saidpur 29, Golra 19, Zero Point 18, Bokra, Airport 13), Sialkot (City, Airport 25), Bhakkar 21, Okara 11, D. G Khan 07, Murree 06, Attock 04, Karor (Layyah) 03, T. T Singh 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D. I Khan 45, Balakot 42, Pattan 27, Peshawar 18, Kalam 09, Cherat 08, Kakul 06, Parachinar 09, Dir (lower), Mirkhani, Saidu Sharif 04, Bannu 03,, Malam Jabba 02, Kashmir: Kotli 24, Rawalakot 07, Garhi Dupatta 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Chillas 04.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Dalbandin 45°C, Dadu 44°C, Sibbi, Nokkundi and Layyah 43°C.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

