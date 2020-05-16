Weather Forecast

May 16, 2020

Islamabad, May 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Saturday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Sunday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Lasbella.

Rainfall (mm): Lasbella 01.

Yesterday’s Recorded highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Turbat 43°C, Mithi and Padidan 42°C.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

Related Posts