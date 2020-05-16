National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » General, Official News

Weather Forecast

May 16, 2020

Islamabad, May 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Saturday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Sunday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Lasbella.

Rainfall (mm): Lasbella 01.

Yesterday’s Recorded highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Turbat 43°C, Mithi and Padidan 42°C.

For more information, contact:
National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)
Pakistan Meteorological Department
Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-111-638-638
Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk
Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

Related Posts

PPI_Banner