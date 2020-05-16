Weather Forecast
Islamabad, May 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation
Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Saturday
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Sunday
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.
Past 24-Hour Weather
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Lasbella.
Rainfall (mm): Lasbella 01.
Yesterday’s Recorded highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Turbat 43°C, Mithi and Padidan 42°C.
For more information, contact:
National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)
Pakistan Meteorological Department
Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-111-638-638
Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk
Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk
