Weather Forecast

May 17, 2020

Islamabad, May 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Sunday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Monday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (mm) recorded in Parachinar 07, Chakwal 03, Mirkhani 02, Dir, Muzaffarabad, Sargodha and Astore 01.

Today’s recorded highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Larkana, Jaccobabad 45°C, Sukkur, Rohri, Mohenjodaro and Sibbi 44°C.

