Weather Forecast

Islamabad, May 18, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Monday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber, Potohar region, Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Tuesday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while dry weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (mm) recorded in Mirkhani 10, Muzaffarabad 05, Chakwal, Joharabad 03, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Peshawar and Gujrat 01.

Yesterday’s recorded highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Larkana, Jaccobabad 45°C, Sukkur, Rohri, Mohenjodaro and Sibbi 44°C.

