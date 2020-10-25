Weather Forecast

Islamabad, October 25, 2020 (PPI-OT):

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during next 18-24 hours.

Sunday

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain (light snowfall over mountains) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Monday

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern areas during day time.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani, Lower Dir 03, Balakot, Kalam 02, Chitral and Drosh 01.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -05°C, Kalat -03, Skardu 01°C.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk