Weather Forecast

Islamabad, October 31, 2020 (PPI-OT):
Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Saturday

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

Sunday

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -05, Kalat, Skardu -02, Gupis, Astore and Kalam -01.

For more information, contact:
National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)
Pakistan Meteorological Department
Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-111-638-638
Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk
Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

