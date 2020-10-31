Weather Forecast

Islamabad, October 31, 2020 (PPI-OT):

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Saturday

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

Sunday

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -05, Kalat, Skardu -02, Gupis, Astore and Kalam -01.

