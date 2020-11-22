Weather Forecast

Islamabad, November 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the county.

Sunday

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper/central parts of the country. However, rain (snowfall over hills) is likely to occur in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Monday

Cloudy weather is expected in most upper/central parts of the country. However, rain (snowfall over hills) is likely to occur in Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper hilly areas. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -11°C, Kalam -08°C, Skardu -07°C, Astore -06°C, Gupis -05°C, Kalat, Gilgit, Bagrote and Malam Jabba -04°C.

