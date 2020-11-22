Weather Forecast

Islamabad, November 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation
A westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the county.
Sunday
Partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper/central parts of the country. However, rain (snowfall over hills) is likely to occur in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Monday
Cloudy weather is expected in most upper/central parts of the country. However, rain (snowfall over hills) is likely to occur in Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hour Weather
Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper hilly areas. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -11°C, Kalam -08°C, Skardu -07°C, Astore -06°C, Gupis -05°C, Kalat, Gilgit, Bagrote and Malam Jabba -04°C.
For more information, contact:
National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)
Pakistan Meteorological Department
Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-111-638-638
Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk
Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk