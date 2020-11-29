Weather Forecast

Islamabad, November 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Sunday

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy and very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Monday

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while rain/ light snowfall is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours. Fog is also expected in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -09°C, Gupis -06°C, Kalam -05°C, Skardu, Parachinar -04°C, Bagrote -03°C, Gilgit, Malamjabba and Astore -02°C.

