Weather Forecast

May 31, 2020

Islamabad, May 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

A Westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Tuesday.

Sunday

More rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm and heavy falls) is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast Balochistan, Sindh and Islamabad.

Monday

Rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm and heavy falls) is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast Balochistan and Islamabad. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain is also expected at few places in districts of Sindh.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, north and central Balochistan and Islamabad. Hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Rainfall(mm): Rawalakot 26, Muzaffarabad (Airport 09, City 06), Kotli 07, Garhi Dupatta 06, Balochistan: Barkhan 23, Zhob 05, Sibbi 03, Punjab: Multan (City 18, Airport 15), Murree 11, Chakwal 04, Kot Addu 03, DG Khan 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 19, Parachinar 07, Kakul 04, Pattan 03, Kalam 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote, Bunji 08, Gilgit, Chilas 05, Astore 04, Sindh: Dadu 02.

Today’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Turbat 44, Sibbi, Dadu, Rahim Yar Khan 42, Sibbi, Jacobabad, Dalbandin and 41°C.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

Related Posts