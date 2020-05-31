National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » General, Official News

Weather Forecast

May 31, 2020

Islamabad, May 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

A Westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Tuesday.

Sunday

More rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm and heavy falls) is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast Balochistan, Sindh and Islamabad.

Monday

Rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm and heavy falls) is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast Balochistan and Islamabad. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain is also expected at few places in districts of Sindh.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, north and central Balochistan and Islamabad. Hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Rainfall(mm): Rawalakot 26, Muzaffarabad (Airport 09, City 06), Kotli 07, Garhi Dupatta 06, Balochistan: Barkhan 23, Zhob 05, Sibbi 03, Punjab: Multan (City 18, Airport 15), Murree 11, Chakwal 04, Kot Addu 03, DG Khan 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 19, Parachinar 07, Kakul 04, Pattan 03, Kalam 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote, Bunji 08, Gilgit, Chilas 05, Astore 04, Sindh: Dadu 02.

Today’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Turbat 44, Sibbi, Dadu, Rahim Yar Khan 42, Sibbi, Jacobabad, Dalbandin and 41°C.

For more information, contact:
National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)
Pakistan Meteorological Department
Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-111-638-638
Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk
Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

Related Posts

PPI_Banner