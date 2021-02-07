Weather Forecast

Islamabad, February 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Sunday

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Monday

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -12, Astore -09, Gupis -08, Skardu, Anantnag -07, Kalam, Rawalakot, Srinagar, Pulwama -05, Bagrote, Quetta, Gilgit and Parachinar -04.

