Weather Forecast 

Islamabad, August 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):

Synoptic Situation

Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country and likely to become stronger from tonight. A westerly wave is also present in upper and lower parts of the country.

Wednesday

Humid and hot weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, northeast/south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Heavy falls are likely at isolated places in lower Sindh and South Balochistan during the period.

Thursday

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy falls are likely at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and at isolated places in south Balochistan during the period.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North-eastern Punjab, Lower Sindh and south Balochistan.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Narowal 43, Murree, Mandi Bahawaldin, Rawalpindi 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 11, Malam Jabba 05, Lower Dir 01, Balochistan: Lasbella 08, Ormara 05, Sindh: Dadu 06, Mithi and Shaheed Benazirabad 01.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (°C): Nokundi 46, Dalbandin 45 and Turbat 43.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk