Islamabad, February 21, 2021 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Sunday

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather with light rain/snowfall is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Monday

Fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab. However, cloudy weather with light rain/snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Fog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh, Gupis -03, Skardu, Parachinar -02 and Bagrote 00.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9250360

Fax: +92-51-9250368

Email: pmd@pmd.gov.pk

Website: www.pmd.gov.pk

The post Weather Forecast appeared first on Official News Pakistan.