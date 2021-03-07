Weather Forecast

Islamabad, March 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Sunday

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country. Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and upper Punjab during this period.

Monday

Dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during this period.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts. However, rain occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Okara, Kasur, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Snowfall is also recorded in Kalam during this period.

Rainfall (mm): Kalam 21, Dir (Upper 19, Lower 06), Pattan 17, Malam Jabba 13, Chitral 10, Saidu Sharif 08, Besham 07, Buner 04, Parachinar, Mirkhani 03, Peshawar, Mohmand Dam 02, Kakul, Mardan, Drosh 01, Punjab: Okara 03 , Kasur 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 01.

Snowfall(Inch): Kalam 02.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C):Leh -04, Kalam -02, Astore, Gupis, Bagrote and Malam jabba 00.

