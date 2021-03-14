Weather Forecast

Islamabad, March 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.

Sunday

Rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Light rain-thunderstorm/ drizzle is expected in Islamabad and Pothohar region during this period.

Monday

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather condition with isolated rain is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain-thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and north Balochistan. Weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 32, Lower 17), Kalam 27, Chitral 22, Malam Jabba, Drosh, Pattan 19, Mirkhani 18, Saidu Sharif 15, Parachinar 10, Balakot 09, Takht Bai 08, Kakul 06, Cherat, Peshawar 05, Bannu 02, Balochistan: Quetta (City 08, Samungli 07), Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 08, Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 05), Rawalpindi 01, Punjab: Attock 05, Murree 03, Islamabad (Zero Point, Airport 02, Saidpur, Bokra, Golra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) and Chakwal 01.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -03, Kalam -01 and Gupis 00.

