Weather Forecast

Islamabad, March 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Sunday

Dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country while hot in Sindh. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Meanwhile, dust raising winds/windstorm are expected at a few places in central/south Punjab.

Monday

Hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country while very hot in Sindh and central/south Balochistan during day time. However, light rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh and central/south Balochistan. However, rain occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm): Pattan 05, Kalam 04, Upper Dir 03, Chitral 02, Malam Jabba 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 02

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh, Kalam 00 and Astore 01.

