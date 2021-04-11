Islamabad, April 11, 2021 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Sunday

Hot and dry weather is expected in most plain parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts with chances of light rain wind-thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Monday

Hot and dry weather is expected in most plain parts of the country, while chances of light rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while, hot in Sindh and south Balochistan. However, rain (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 05, Para Chinar 04, Malam Jabba, Pattan 03, Peshawar, Besham, Buner, Kakul 01, Kashmir: Rawalpindi 02, Punjab: Murree 02

Today’s highest maximum Temperature’s (°C): Chhor, Mithi 44, Dadu, Mohenjo-Daro, Larkana 43, Karachi, Labella, Mirpur Khas, Padidan, Rohri, Sukkur, Sakrand 42.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

The post Weather Forecast appeared first on Official News Pakistan.