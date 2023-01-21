Weather Forecast

Islamabad, January 21, 2023 (PPI-OT):

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue over upper parts during next few days.

Saturday

Rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and upper Punjab. Cold weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

Sunday

Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain (snow over hills (occurred at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab and Balochistan. Cold weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 05, Dir (Upper, Lower 02), Kalam 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 05, Muzaffarabad (City 05, AP 02), Ghari Dupatta 01, Punjab: Sialkot (City 03, AP 01), Murree, Narowal 03, Islamabad (City), Faisalabad, Khanewal, Okara, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 03, Quetta (Samungli and Sheikh Manda) 01.

Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 02, Murree 01, Quetta (Samungli, Sheikh Manda) and Skardu Trace.

Today’s Recorded Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -14, Ziarat -11, Astore, Kalam -09, Gupis -08, Hunza -07, Malam Jabba, Skardu -06, Kalat -05, Quetta, Bagrote -04 and Murree -03.

