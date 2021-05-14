Weather Forecast

Islamabad, May 14, 2021 (PPI-OT):Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Friday

Partly cloudy weather in upper parts of the country with chances of rain wind-thunderstorm (with heavy fall and few hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, north-east Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Saturday

Partly cloudy weather in upper parts of the country with chances of rain wind-thunderstorm (with heavy fall and few hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, north Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 15, Parachinar 03, Saidu Sharif, Dir 02, Punjab: Chakwal 18, Murree 05, Mangla 04, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 02, City 01), Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03.

