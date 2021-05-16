Weather Forecast

Islamabad, May 16, 2021 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and western parts of the country.

Sunday

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Monday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, southeast Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, however rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Barkhan, Sibbi, Joharabad and Okara.

Rainfall (mm): Balochistan: Barkhan 20, Sibbi 09, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 08, AP 06), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar, Kalam 03, Punjab: Joharabad and Okara 02.

Today’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s: Chhor 45, Turbat, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi 43.

