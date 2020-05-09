Weather Forecast
Islamabad, May 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation
Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of country today.
Saturday
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pothohar region and Islamabad.
Sunday
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.
Past 24-Hour Weather
Weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 08, Parachinar 04, Kalam 03, Chitral, Malam Jabba 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 07, Punjab; Murree 02.
Yesterday ’s recorded highest maximum Temperature’s (°C): Sh. Benazirabad 46°C, Jacobabad and Chhor 45°C.
