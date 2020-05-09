Weather Forecast

May 9, 2020

Islamabad, May 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of country today.

Saturday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pothohar region and Islamabad.

Sunday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 08, Parachinar 04, Kalam 03, Chitral, Malam Jabba 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 07, Punjab; Murree 02.

Yesterday ’s recorded highest maximum Temperature’s (°C): Sh. Benazirabad 46°C, Jacobabad and Chhor 45°C.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

