Weather Forecast

Islamabad, September 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):

Synoptic Situation

Strong monsoon currents are penetrating lower southern parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present along north western border.

Wednesday

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Sindh, eastern Balochistan, south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh and eastern Balochistan. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Thursday

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Sindh and eastern Balochistan. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh and eastern Balochistan. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Widespread rain-wind/thundershower occurred in districts of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Sindh: Badin 37, Diplo 31, Klui, Hyderabad 10, Dhahli 09, Nagar Parker 07, Islamkot, Tando Jam 04, Thatta 02, Balochistan: Kohlu 35, Khuzdar 26, Kalat, Sibbi, Lasbella 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 15 , Kalam 09, Dir 08, Cherat 04, Drosh 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 10, Gilgit 07, Bunji, Hunza 06, Gupis 05, Babusar 04, Chillas, Astor 01, Punjab: Khanewal and Narowal 01.

Yesterday’s highest maximum Temperature’s (°C): Chhor, Lasbella, Mithi, Nawabshah, Sibbi 42, Nokundi and Turbat 41.

