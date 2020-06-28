Weather Forecast

June 28, 2020

Islamabad, June 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

A Shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents are also penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Sunday

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Monday

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, North-eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 16, A/P Trace), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 10, Lower 01), Balakot 04, Pattan 02, Kalam, Malam Jabba 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 08, Muzaffarabad Airport 02 and City 01.

Today’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Dadu 48°C, Sibbi 47°C, Jacobabad 46°C and Rohri 45°C.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

Related Posts