Weather Forecast 

Islamabad, December 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Saturday

Very cold and dry weather is expected in most upper/central parts of the country and north Balochistan. Dense fog/smog is likely in plain areas of Punjab.

Sunday

Very cold and dry weather is expected in most upper/central parts of the country and north Balochistan. Dense fog/smog is likely in plain areas of Punjab.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -15, Skardu -13, Astore, Babusar -10, Kalam, Gilgit, Kalat -09, Quetta, Gupis -08, Hunza, Srinagar, Anantnag -06, Dir, Rawalakot, Zhob and Malam Jabba -05.

