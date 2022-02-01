Weather Forecast

Islamabad, February 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to enter upper/central parts of the country from Wednesday and may persist till Friday.

Tuesday

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in upper parts. However, light rain/snow is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan. Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab during night hours.

Wednesday

Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab during night hours. However, rain (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. While, gusty/dust raising winds are also likely in Karachi including coastal areas of Sindh and coastal belt of Balochistan.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. However, rain occurred in Astore 05 and Kalam 04 mm. While snowfall in Astore, Kalam 02, Bagrote and Murree Trace.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh, Kalam -12, Gupis -08, Skardu -06, Ziarat, Kalat, Parachinar -05, Astore, Bagrote, Hunza, Malam Jabba -04, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla -03, Chitral, Dir, Drosh, Rawalakot -02, Mir Khani and Anantnag -01.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk