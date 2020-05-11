Weather Forecast

May 11, 2020

Islamabad, May 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to approach in upper parts of the country tomorrow.

Monday

Partly cloudy weather is expected in upper parts, while hot and dry in southern parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Tuesday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southern Punjab and Kashmir.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 14, Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas 04.

Tomorrow Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Sibbi and Turbat 45°C.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

Related Posts