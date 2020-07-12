Weather Forecast

July 12, 2020

Islamabad, July 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents of moderate intensity from Arabian sea are penetrating upper/ central parts of the country and likely to continue during next 24 hours. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and western parts of the country.

Sunday

Rain-thundershowers (with windstorm) is expected in upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Monday

Rain-thundershowers (with windstorm) is expected in upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Faisalabad 74, Islamabad (ZP 58, Bokra 22, Golra 18, Saidpur 02, AP 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 52, Chaklala 36), Sargodha 44, Sialkot (City 43, AP) 24), Narowal 37, Lahore (City 33, AP 28), M.B. Din 31, Sahiwal 30, Jhelum 25, Gujranwala, Hafizabad 19, Jhang 15, Joharabad 14, Okara 13, Kasur 12, Chakwal 09, Noorpur Thal 08, Gujrat 05, Bahawalnagar 04, Layyah 03, Khanewal 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (AP 34, City 22), Kotli 10, Garhi Dupatta 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (City 25, AP 15), Malam Jabba 17, Kakul 14, Balakot 08, Dir (Lower 05), Cherat, Saidu Sharif 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 07, Gupis 01.

Today’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Sibbi, Dadu, Sh. Benazirabad 45°C, Dalbandin and Rohri 43°C.

