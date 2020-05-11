Weather Forecast

May 12, 2020

Islamabad, May 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is approaching today evening in North East Balochistan and likely to persist central and upper parts of the country till Thursday.

Tuesday

Hot and Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Southern/Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan and Kashmir.

Wednesday

Rain wind-thunderstorm (with Isolated hailstorm) is expected in Northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Upper Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. While hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Weather Remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Rain (mm) recorded in Punjab: Mangla (W.S.R) 24, Islamabad (Saidpur 38, ZP 15, A/P 15, Bokra 08, Golra 06), Sahiwal 22, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 21, Shamsabad 19), Jhelum 17, Gujrat, Attock, Murree 13, Multan (A/P 12, City 10), Khanewal 08, Lahore (A/P 06, City 02), Hafizabad 04, Jhang 03, Narowal, Okara, M.B. Din, Noorpurthal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, T. T Singh, Bhoun 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bai 26, Mohmand Dam 21, Bunner 20, Malamjabba 11, Bannu 07, Kakul, Besham 06, Mirkhani, Balakot 04, Saidu Sharif 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 17, Tandali 16, Haraman 09, Chakoti 08, Chattar Kalas 07, Garhi Dupatta 05. Muzaffarabad (A/P 06, City 03), Kotli 04, Panjera Bararkot 03.

Tomorrow Highest Maximum Recorded Temperature’s (°C): Dadu 46°C and Sibbi 45°C.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

