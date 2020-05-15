Weather Forecast

May 15, 2020

Islamabad, May 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country.

Friday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

Saturday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Islamabad (Bokra 105, ZP 83, Saidpur, Golra 51, AP 36), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 86, Chaklala 71), Murree 78, Chakwal 33, Attock 29, Narowal 19, Kasur 08, Okara 06, Lahore (AP 04, City 02), Sialkot (AP 04, City 01), D.G. Khan 04, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Faisalabad 03, Gujrat 02, M.B. Din, Jhelum, T.T. Singh, Gujranwala, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khanpur 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (AP 49, City 34), Garhidupatta 48, Rawalakot 40, Kotli 38, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 42, Balakot 29, Cherat 26, Malamjabba 21, Dir (Lower 18, Upper 17), Saidu Sharif 18, Tahktbai 16, Mirkhani, Kalam 14, D.I.Khan 09, Parachinar 07, Chitral 05, Peshawar (City 02, AP 01), Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 08, Gupis 04, Bunji, Astore 03, Gilgit, Skardu 01, Sindh: Sukkur 07, Rohri 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 01.

Yesterday’s Recorded highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Turbat 42°C, Mithi and Shaheed Benazirabad 41°C.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

Related Posts